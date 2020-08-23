Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi feeds peacocks at home, shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video of him feeding peacocks at his residence on Sunday. The video, an assortment of shots, was filmed during his morning routine of exercises.

The video, posted on Instagram, was captioned 'Precious moments' followed by poetry. The beautiful images showed the peacocks dance in full glory in at PM’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said.

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage