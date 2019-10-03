Piyush Goyal's domestic help arrested for stealing govt documents, personal data

Image Source : PTI Domestic help of Piyush Goyal arrested

Domestic help of Union Minister Piyush Goyal was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of theft and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Identified as Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, the 28-year-old domestic help worked at Goyal's residence at the plush high-rise named Villa Orb in Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road area. He is currently in judicial custody.

The case was reported after some silverware and rare brass materials from Goyal's house were found missing by his family members last month.

The theft allegedly took place between September 16 and 18. An FIR in the matter was later filed against Vishwakarma at Gamdevi Police Station.

After tracking down Vishwakarma to Delhi, the Gamdevi Police arrested him a few days ago. He was interrogated and some stolen items were recovered from him.

However, police suspected that some confidential data was stolen from Piyush Goyal's personal computer and also documents from his files. This led cops to check Vishwakarma's phone.

On further verification, it was found that Vishwakarma had sent some emails to unidentified persons and had deleted some data from the phone.

