Persons with disabilities to be exempt from Odd Even: Kejriwal

Persons with disabilities will be exempt from Odd-Even scheme, which will be in force in the national capital from November 4 to 15, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal made the announcement in response to a question posed by Kargil War veteran Major D.P. Singh, who is India's first solo amputee skydiver and is also known as the Indian Blade Runner.

Sharing on Twitter news about women drivers being exempt from the Odd-Even scheme, Major Singh had asked the Chief Minister, "How about persons with disabilities?"

"I am an amputee and can't sit in Metro with (an) artificial leg due to ill-designed seats. So would be (the) bus ride for me due to pushes and pulls. (The) only option is my own car. What do I and many like me do?" Singh had asked.

Responding to the question, Kejriwal tweeted: "Yes...persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd-Even."

Allowing cars driven by women to be exempted from the Odd-Even scheme, Kejriwal had on October 12 announced that private CNG vehicles will need to follow the road rationing scheme starting November 4.