Pawan Hans helicopter with 5 onboard makes emergency landing in Indian Ocean off Andaman coast

New Delhi:

A Pawan Hans helicopter with 5 people onboard, including two crew members, made an emergency landing in the Indian Ocean off the Andaman coast on Tuesday. The helicopter was enroute to Mayabunder after taking off from Port Blair when it reportedly suffered a technical, prompting the emergency landing.

All 5 people onboard are reported to be safe.

"At around 9:30 am today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," a Pawan Hans spokesperson said.

"The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported," the spokesperson added.