Pahalgam aftermath: States identify Pakistani nationals to leave by April 27-29 as visas stand revoked

New Delhi:

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, India has taken a decisive step to revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except, long-term and diplomatic categories. The directive, effective from April 27, has prompted swift action across several states to identify and facilitate the exit of affected individuals.

At the Attari Border in Punjab, Protocol Officer Arun Pal confirmed the move, stating, "Today is the last date for those on business, pilgrimage, visitor, or tourist visas to leave. Those on medical visas must exit by April 29."

Telangana: 230 Pakistani nationals, majority on Long-Term Visas

Telangana DGP Jitender said that, according to official records, 230 Pakistani citizens currently reside in Telangana, predominantly in Hyderabad. Of these, 199 individuals are on Long-Term Visas (LTVs), generally issued to those married to Indian citizens or with blood relations in India.

Others are present on medical, business, or short-term visas. Authorities have directed Pakistani nationals on medical visas to leave by April 29.

Karnataka: 92 Pakistanis residing

Sources revealed that 92 Pakistani nationals are residing in Karnataka, spread across Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, and Davanagere districts.

Out of these, only four individuals do not hold Long-Term Visas and have been instructed to leave immediately. Police said that contact has been established with these individuals, and they have been asked to comply with the directives without delay.

The highest number of Pakistani-origin residents in Karnataka is in Uttara Kannada district, comprising 15 individuals — 12 women and three children. Many had arrived through marriages with Gulf-based Indian workers.

According to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, those holding LTVs are permitted to stay, police said.

Maharashtra: No Pakistani nationals missing, Says CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed reports that 107 Pakistani nationals were missing in the state as "baseless and misleading."

“As Home Minister, I want to assure that there is no truth to these reports. All Pakistani nationals residing in Maharashtra are accounted for. No misleading information should be spread,” Fadnavis stated.