OPINION | Pakistan U-turn on T20: One more surrender before India Pakistan has withdrawn its boycott and agreed to play the T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo on February 15 after requests from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE. PCB had announced the boycott of matches with India in support of Bangladesh by invoking the force majeure clause.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has agreed to play the T20 World Cup group match against India in Colombo on Sunday (February 15). The Pakistan government decided to withdraw its boycott call following requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and UAE, ending the deadlock that had cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament. On Monday night, Pakistan government, in a press release, said: "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral dicussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

The press release said: "The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse..... this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations." Hours before this, the Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake telephoned Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to withdraw the boycott call.

Dissanayake later thanked Shehbaz Sharif on social media, by posting, "Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned. ... Sri Lanka hasn't forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns."

Why did Pakistan take a U-turn this time?

It had to do so because (1) Pakistan would have lost match points had it not played against India and (2) it would have paid a steep fine if it refused to play the match. Former Pakistani cricketers were demanding that the PCB and government withdraw its boycott call. PCB did not want to show to the world that it meekly surrendered under pressure from ICC and other countries. As a face-saver, PCB put forth three demands: One, Bangladesh cricket board be compensated, Two, the bilateral and trilateral series with India be held; and three, the earnings due to PCB be raised. According to the information available with me, ICC rejected all three demands.

PCB had announced the boycott of matches with India in support of Bangladesh by invoking the force majeure clause. The ICC sent its deputy chairman Imran Khwaja who held a meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi at the PCB headquarters in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. PCB roped in Bangladesh cricket board chief Aminul Islam to the meeting. During talks, the Bangladesh cricket board chief advised Pakistan to withdraw its boycott call and end the controversy. There were pressures from the Sri Lanka cricket board and the Emirates cricket board on Pakistan too. The Sri Lankan cricket board chief reminded PCB how his country sent its team to Pakistan at a time when other countries were unwilling to send their teams to play in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Sri Lanka is the co-host of the ICC T-20 World Cup with India this time. Since millions of dollars worth of broadcasting rights and ad revenue were at stake on the India-Pakistan match in Colombo on Sunday, Sri Lanka, as a host country, was unwilling to lose huge earnings. This was the reason why the Sri Lankan PM dialled his Pakistani counterpart. Even the Emirates cricket board chief told Pakistan that if it refused to play against India, everybody would lose money.

Pakistan's decision not to play against India was a political one, but the excuse that was shown was about Bangladesh. If action was taken against Bangladesh by ICC, why was Pakistan in a tizzy? Had Pakistan refused to play the match against India in Colombo, a Rs 2,300 crore fine could have been slapped on PCB. It was not possible for Pakistan to shell out such a huge amount. Ultimately, Pakistan government took a U-turn and surrendered.

