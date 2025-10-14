'Pakistan must look in the mirror': India slams Pakistan at UN, calls out killings in Afghanistan At the United Nations General Assembly session on child rights, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Pakistan of serious violations under the UN agenda on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC).

New Delhi:

Speaking at the UN General Assembly session on the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey thanked the UN for recognising India’s efforts. He cited the Child Helpline 1098, which offers emergency help to children in danger, and the Ujjwala Yojana, a program focused on preventing trafficking and rescuing exploited children. These initiatives were commended by the UN Special Rapporteur, as per Dubey’s remarks.

Dubey describes Pak as ‘serious violator’

Dubey described Pakistan as one of the “most serious violators” of the UN’s Children and Armed Conflict agenda. He condemned Pakistan’s efforts to shift global focus away from child abuse inside its borders, citing the UN Secretary-General’s 2025 report and ongoing cross-border terrorism.

The report detailed Pakistan’s attacks on schools and health workers, particularly girls’ schools, and highlighted cross-border shelling and airstrikes along the Afghanistan border causing Afghan child casualties.

Operation Sindoor

The BJP leader recalled the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians. He called Operation Sindoor, India’s surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts in May 2025, a “considered and balanced response” to terrorism. Dubey contrasted this with Pakistan’s deliberate attacks on Indian border villages, which resulted in civilian deaths, including children.

Call for Pakistan to act, not preach

Dubey concluded by urging Pakistan to “look at itself in the mirror,” stop lecturing at international forums, and instead protect children within its own borders. He emphasised that Pakistan must end its targeting of women and children across borders.