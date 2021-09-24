Friday, September 24, 2021
     
Odisha: Yellow alert issued for THESE districts, heavy rainfall predicted

Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup, during the next 12 hours.

Bhubaneswar Published on: September 24, 2021 16:25 IST
Odisha: Yellow alert issued for THESE districts, heavy rainfall predicted

Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup, during the next 12 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts by the state government, according to the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

"Yellow alert issued with heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup, during the next 12 hours," said the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

