Odisha: Yellow alert issued for THESE districts, heavy rainfall predicted

Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khodak, Puri, Jagatsinghpurup, during the next 12 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts by the state government, according to the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

