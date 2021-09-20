Odisha: IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts, predicts heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central and adjoining northeast of Bay of Bengal on September 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The weatherman issued a yellow warning for 12 districts in north coastal districts forecasting light to heavy rainfall.

"Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha from Sept 26," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Odisha.

