NIT Srinagar set to reopen on October 15: HRD Ministry

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar is set to reopen on October 15. Classes in the institution were suspended after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Restrictions were also imposed across Kashmir when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"NIT Srinagar will reopen on October 15," Human Resource Development Higher Education Secretary R Subramanyam.

The NIT had suspended classes in Srinagar last month after the district administration directed the educational institutions to be watchful of the situation.

The administration had later clarified that the decision by the institution to suspend classes is an individual call and the directive is only to be watchful.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Trump gives a sound rebuff to Pakistan on Kashmir

ALSO READ | Imran Khan red-faced as Trump mocks Pak journalist over Kashmir rant