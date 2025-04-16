Murshidabad violence: NCW forms panel to probe allegations of 'molestation' of women The NCW said its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims.

New Delhi: After the NHRC, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee to investigate alleged molestation and displacement of women during the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The NCW said its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims.

Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured in the violence.

In the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, numerous women were allegedly molested during the violence.

The violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district, the commission said.

"The commission is deeply disturbed by the reports emerging from Murshidabad. Women have not only suffered violence but have also been forced to leave behind their homes and dignity," the statement quoted Rahatkar as saying.

The committee will ensure a thorough probe and recommend steps to prevent such atrocities in the future, she said. The commission said the inquiry committee has the authority to regulate its own procedures, hold meetings at appropriate locations and engage with stakeholders, including survivors, families and officials.

Rahatkar, who will be accompanied by NCW member Archana Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Shivani Dey, is expected to reach Kolkata on the evening of April 17, the statement said.

The committee will then travel to Malda on April 18 to interact with the displaced women and their families, and hold discussions with senior district officials, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

On April 19, the statement said, the NCW team will visit the worst-hit areas in Murshidabad, such as Shamsherganj and Jaffarabad, to meet victims and local residents.

Meetings with the Murshidabad district administration are also scheduled to understand the law enforcement response and relief efforts, it said.

