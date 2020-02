Image Source : ANI A minor girl was beaten up, her braid chopped off by family members for talking to a boy over phone.

A minor girl was beaten up and her braid was chopped off in public by her family members after they suspected that she was talking to a boy over phone. The incident took place in Sondwa area of Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the matter, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Babbar said, "FIR has been registered. Three accused arrested".