Makar Sankranti 2026: Amit Shah flies kite, joins Uttarayan festivities in Ahmedabad | Video Makar Sankranti 2026: Following temple prayers, Shah enthusiastically joined kite-flying festivities, a cherished Uttarayan tradition, merrily interacting with family and community members.

Ahmedabad :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immersed himself in Ahmedabad's 'Uttarayan' celebrations by offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple with family before joining traditional kite-flying revelry on Wednesday (January 14). The visit capped a productive day where he inaugurated Gujarat's pioneering Bio-Safety Level-4 (BSL-4) lab in Gandhinagar, bolstering India's biosecurity amid recent disease outbreaks.

Uttarayan devotion at Jagannath Temple

Shah and his family visited Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple to pray on Uttarayan, the harvest festival marking the sun's northward journey. Visuals captured the minister embracing the vibrant spirit, surrounded by loved ones amid festive kites dotting the skies, blending spirituality with Gujarat's cultural exuberance.

Kite flying and festive engagement

Post-temple, Shah actively participated in kite flying, a hallmark of Uttarayan, engaging joyfully with family and locals. The event showcased his rapport with Gujarati traditions, reinforcing cultural ties during the high-energy festival known for rooftop competitions and communal cheer.

Inauguration of Gujarat's landmark BSL-4 facility

Earlier Tuesday, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Science Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Shah laid the foundation for Gujarat's first state-of-the-art BSL-4 lab and Animal Bio-Safety facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar. Costing Rs 362 crore, it becomes India's second high-containment lab after Pune and the first state-run BSL-4, designated as the 'National Centre for High Containment Pathogen Research Facility' under the Centre's BioE3 Policy.

Boost to biosecurity and 'One Health Mission'

Shah hailed the lab as ushering a "new era" for health security, positioning it as an "impregnable shield" against deadly viruses like those behind Chandipura and Lumpy Skin Disease outbreaks in Gujarat. Aligning with PM Modi's vision of science-driven development, the facility will advance the "One Health Mission" to curb zoonotic threats, opening research opportunities for youth and fortifying national defenses.