Image Source : PTI Gadkari to inaugurate 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh. These projects for the inauguration and foundation-laying account for a road length of 1,139 km, and involving construction value of more than Rs 9,400 crore, an official statement said.

The projects include the construction of a four-lane road overbridge (ROB) on the Katin-Beena section of NH-934 and a two-lane ROB on the Sagar-Khuraj-Bina section of NH-934, both under EPC mode.

The "construction of a major bridge at Betwa river (436 metre) at km 81/2 on NH-539 on EPC mode and construction of the high-level bridge across Kshipra river at Km 20/2 on Indore Betul section of NH-47 on EPC mode" are also among the planned projects to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

