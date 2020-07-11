Lockdown extended in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar till July 20

Image Source : PTI FILE

Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh has been extended till July 20 in view of coronavirus pandemic. "To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has been extended till 20th July 2020," Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh announced today. He said contact tracing will be intensified during this period.

Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20thJuly 2020.

Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the SOP pic.twitter.com/hk1TAgEgxm — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 11, 2020

The Capital Complex consists of Itanagar, the state capital, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa and Doimukh under Papum Pare district.

