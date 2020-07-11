Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lockdown extended in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar till July 20

Lockdown extended in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar till July 20

Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh has been extended till July 20 in view of coronavirus pandemic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2020 20:34 IST
itanagar lockdown, lockdown extended itanagar, arunachal pradesh, itanagar lockdown extended, lockdo
Image Source : PTI

FILE

Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh has been extended till July 20 in view of coronavirus pandemic. "To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has been extended till 20th July 2020," Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh announced today. He said contact tracing will be intensified during this period. 

The Capital Complex consists of Itanagar, the state capital, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa and Doimukh under Papum Pare district. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X