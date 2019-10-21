Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Leopard enters godown in Ambala, creates panic

  A leopard entered a wheat godown in Baldevnagar area of Ambala city creating panic among the locals, police said on Monday. A woman noticed the leopard hiding in the wheat husk late on Sunday night and locked the godown's door, they said.

Ambala Published on: October 21, 2019 22:39 IST
The residents of the area then informed the authorities, the police said. After getting the information, the in-charge of Baldevnagar Police Station, Varyam Singh and the forest department officials reached the site, they said.

Later, the forest department personnel, with the assistance of police, tranquillized the feline and trapped it in a net, they said. The police said the forest department will release the leopard in a forest area. There is no dense forest nearby so it could not be ascertained from where the leopard reached the city, they said.  

