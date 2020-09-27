Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Ladakh

Monday, September 28, 2020
     
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Ladakh on late Sunday night, informed MeT.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Leh Updated on: September 27, 2020 23:49 IST
Image Source : NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Ladakh on late Sunday night. The quake occurred at 10:57 pm, at a depth of 10 kms from the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on:27-09-2020, 22:57:42 IST, Lat:34.34 N & Long: 78.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Ladakh," MeT informed.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the region. While on Friday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had hit the Leh-Ladakh region. 

Meanwhile, the neighbouring union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was also jolted by an earthquake magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale. 

 

