Image Source : NCS Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Ladakh on late Sunday night. The quake occurred at 10:57 pm, at a depth of 10 kms from the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on:27-09-2020, 22:57:42 IST, Lat:34.34 N & Long: 78.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Ladakh," MeT informed.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the region. While on Friday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake had hit the Leh-Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was also jolted by an earthquake magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

