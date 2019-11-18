Train services in Kashmir resume after 3 months, to operate between 10 am and 3 pm

Image Source : PTI Train services in Kashmir resume after 3 months

The railway services in the Kashmir valley resumed on Monday after a suspended spell of 3 months due to security concerns. The first trains after the coming up of services chugged from Srinagar to Banihal through the highlighted locales of South Kashmir.

A railway official told PTI that "rail service in the valley fully resumed this morning as the train chugged from Baramulla towards Banihal". The official said there was only one run scheduled for Sunday, while the train would make two runs on daily basis from Monday.

The Northern Railways was conducting trial runs through the last few days and finally opened the service for public on Monday. As per reports, two trial runs were conducted on the Srinagar-Banihal stretch on Saturday.

As per reports, the authorities have directed the Railways to run the trains between 10 am and 3 pm only due to security reasons.

The train service in the region had been suspended on August 3, ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Life in the valley is slowly and steadily being brought to normal with the restrictions being lifted one by one. Landline telephone services have been resumed in all of J&K and public transport has been resuming lately. Markets in the region have also started to open partially.