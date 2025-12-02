Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Four well-known Tamil writers who helped in shaping the language's literature Through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which was launched in 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government aims to popularise Tamil, which is one of the oldest languages in the world.

The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be organised from Tuesday (December 2), with a theme 'Let Us Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Sangamam will begin from Tenkasi and will reach Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on December 10, and it will see a participation of over 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu from seven categories - students, teachers, writers, media professionals and spiritual scholars.

Through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which was launched in 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government aims to popularise Tamil, which is one of the oldest languages in the world. The government says that the Sangamam is a "celebration of a relationship that has lived in the Indian imagination for centuries".

The government, in a statement, said it is also looking to honour the legacy of Pandiyan ruler Adi Veera Parakrama Pandiyan through this Sangamam. The Pandiyan ruler had travelled north to spread the message of cultural oneness.

"For countless pilgrims, scholars and seekers, the journey between Tamil Nadu and Kashi was never just a physical passage—it was a movement of ideas, philosophies, languages and living traditions," the government said in a release. "The Sangamam draws from this spirit, bringing alive a bond that has quietly shaped India’s cultural landscape for generations."

As the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, here's a look at some of the prominent writers of the Tamil language:

- Thiruvalluvar

Popularly known as Valluvar, Thiruvalluvar is considered one of the greatest writers and poets of the old Tamil language. Some of his popular texts are Tirukkuṟaḷ, Rathna Sigamani, Nadhaantha Thiravukol, Muppu Saathiram, Aeni Yettram, and others.

- Avvaiyar

Avvaiyar was a Sangam poet, who is revered for her works such as Aathichoodi and Kondrai Vendhan. It is believed that Avvaiyar was her pen name and her real name is not available with anyone.

- Ilango Adigal

Ilango Adigal was a jain monk during the days of the Chera empire and is credited for composing the epic Tamil poem Cilappatikaram. Very little texts are available about Adigal, but it is said that the poet used to reside in a monastery in Kunavayirkottam.

- Sathanar

Seethalai Sathanar was a sixth century Tamil poet, who is known for composing the famous poem Manimekalai, which was a sequel to Silappathikaram.