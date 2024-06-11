Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida to be new Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha. The BJP achieved a comfortable majority in the 147-member Assembly by securing 78 seats in the recently concluded elections.

Updated on: June 11, 2024 18:47 IST
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, Odisha new CM
Image Source : X New Odisha Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida

New Odisha Deputy CMs: BJP leaders Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi was announced as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister of the state today following the  legislature party meeting, which was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers.

Parida won the Nimapara Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Dilip Kumar Nayak with a margin of 4,588 votes while Deo defeated BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher by a margin of 9,3823 votes. 

Swearing-in ceremony on June 12 

The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP government in Odisha has been scheduled for June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The BJP has also invited BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik for the swearing-in ceremony.

The first invitation card for the ceremony was, however, given to Lord Jagannath in Puri, and it was delivered at the 12th-century shrine by some newly elected MLAs. 

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the Odisha Assembly Election 2024 with a vote share of 40.07 per cent. The BJP received 1,00,64,827 votes in the entire state. The saffron party won 23, 10 and 6 seats in the 2019, 2014 and 2009 Odisha Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party was having an alliance with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the 2000 and 2004 Odisha Assembly elections. The party won 38 and 32 seats in the 2000 and 2004 Assembly polls respectively.

