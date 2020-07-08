Image Source : ANI Assam Lockdown: Week-long ‘total lockdown’ in Jorhat from July 9

A week-long “total lockdown” will be imposed across Jorhat city from July 9 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati issued a show-cause notice to the principal of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for alleged negligence in allowing a surgeon to return from Guwahati to join duty before the result of his COVID-19 test is out.

Movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing in non-essential activities will not be allowed during the period. A total of 253 people have tested positive in Jorhat district so far and 71 of them are from Jorhat city alone.

To halt the rapidly rising positive Covid-19 cases, a two-week lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

Apart from Jorhat, several other districts such as Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have imposed restrictions on movement of people to-and-fro Kamrup Metropolitan after Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that community transmission is taking place in Guwahati.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage