Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Jammu to Srinagar train gets railway safety approval, J-K's dream of direct rail link moves closer to reality

Jammu to Srinagar train gets railway safety approval, J-K's dream of direct rail link moves closer to reality

The Jammu-Srinagar rail line has received clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Srinagar Published : Jan 15, 2025 15:49 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 16:06 IST
Vande Bharat
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vande Bharat train during its flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The much-awaited railway line from Jammu to Srinagar under the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project has received the green light from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The CRS certification will enable trains to run between Shri Vaishno Devi Katra and Reasi at a speed of 85 kmph. In addition, a certificate of achievement is issued for 15 km/h on the station loop lines.

The development paves the way for direct rail services to Kashmir, and plans are underway to run Vande Bharat, DEMU and MEMU high-speed trains on this route.

The project is a milestone in enhancing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley and is expected to significantly boost the region’s economy and tourism.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement