Jammu to Srinagar train gets railway safety approval, J-K's dream of direct rail link moves closer to reality

Vande Bharat train during its flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The much-awaited railway line from Jammu to Srinagar under the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project has received the green light from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The CRS certification will enable trains to run between Shri Vaishno Devi Katra and Reasi at a speed of 85 kmph. In addition, a certificate of achievement is issued for 15 km/h on the station loop lines.

The development paves the way for direct rail services to Kashmir, and plans are underway to run Vande Bharat, DEMU and MEMU high-speed trains on this route.

The project is a milestone in enhancing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley and is expected to significantly boost the region’s economy and tourism.