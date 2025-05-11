India to send team to UNSC with evidence of Pakistan's complicity with terrorism: Sources Reportedly, India is sending a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the most recent proof of Pakistan's involvement in terrorism amid tensions

New Delhi:

India is sending a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the most recent proof of Pakistan's involvement in terrorism amid tensions, according to ANI, which cited its sources.

Next week, the UNSCR 1267 sanctions committee will convene.

The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions after Pakistan broke the cease-fire and military action agreement struck between the two nations' DGMOs earlier on Saturday.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was speaking at a special briefing, India takes "very serious note of these violations." India urged Pakistan to respond appropriately to these infractions and handle the matter in a responsible and serious manner.