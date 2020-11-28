Illegal coal trade: CBI raids 40 locations across 3 states, including West Bengal

Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
The CBI on Saturday started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers.

New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2020 12:14 IST
The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the official said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

