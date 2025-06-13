Apache attack helicopter of IAF makes emergency landing in Pathankot | Video In April, another helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

New Delhi:

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing on Thursday morning in Haled village, under Nangalpur Police Station limits in Punjab’s Pathankot district. According to initial reports, no injuries or damage were reported.

The helicopter, which had taken off from Pathankot Air Force Station, made a precautionary landing in an open field after reportedly experiencing technical difficulties. Villagers who saw the helicopter descending gathered at the site, but the area was swiftly cordoned off by security personnel.

Officials maintain silence

As of now, no official statement has been released by the Air Force or district administration regarding the cause of the emergency landing. Senior officers present at the site refused to comment, citing operational and security protocols. Authorities have assured that there was no threat to public safety or infrastructure.

Recent air incidents involving IAF aircraft

February 6: A Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The pilots ejected safely after the aircraft encountered a system malfunction during a training sortie. A Court of Inquiry was ordered.

November 2023: A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during another training exercise. The pilot safely ejected after the jet experienced a technical glitch mid-air.

Spotlight on apache helicopters

The Apache AH-64E is one of the most sophisticated and lethal helicopters in the IAF fleet, equipped with advanced targeting, navigation, and weapons systems. These helicopters are pivotal in both defensive and offensive operations, including high-altitude warfare.

While the repeated emergency landings have sparked concerns about the mechanical reliability of IAF aircraft, defence analysts note that such landings are part of standard safety protocols and are often carried out to prevent larger catastrophes.

Investigation underway

IAF technical teams are expected to examine the Apache helicopter in Haled village to determine the cause of the emergency landing. A detailed inquiry is likely to follow.

As India continues to upgrade and expand its air fleet, incidents like these underscore the importance of rigorous maintenance checks, crew training, and transparent reporting to ensure safety and operational readiness.