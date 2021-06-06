J-K: Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF vehicle in Pulwama's Tral area; 7 injured

Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI J-K: Grenade attack on CRPF vehicle in Pulwama's Tral

Terrorists on Sunday lobbed a grenade on a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tral chowk area in Pulwama district.

There was no immediate loss of life reported. All CRPF jawans were said to be safe. However, seven civilians were believed to be injured.

Days ago, BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita was killed by terrorists in Tral. A group of three terrorists had opened indiscriminate fire at the BJP leader around 10.

15 pm on Wednesday. Pandita had stepped out to visit his friend when he came under attack. He was a "protected person" and had been provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and a secured accommodation in Srinagar. At the time of the incident, Pandita was without any PSO as he defied the standard operating procedure (SoP) and went to his native village in the south Kashmir district without his security.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Srinagar. The IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora.

A bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.

