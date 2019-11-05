Goa Raj Bhavan closed to tourists for security reasons

Two days after former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik took charge as the Governor of Goa, the Raj Bhavan, a palatial restored fort which had been recently opened for tourists, has been closed to visitors due to "security reasons".

The Goa Tourism department which was coordinating tourist tours to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday posted a notice on its website saying the Raj Bhavan would be "closed to visitors for six months due to security reasons".

Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, the Cabo Raj Bhavan overlooks the Arabian Sea and is spread over 88 acres. It was once the official residence of top Portuguese administrators.

In April this year, during the tenure of now former Governor Mridula Sinha, the Raj Bhavan was added to the tourism circuit, with organised tours which allowed visitors to get a glimpse of the grand palace perched atop a cliff.

Soon after he was administered the oath of office on Sunday, Malik had said that he was looking for a relaxed and peaceful stint in Goa.

"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have successfully handled all the issues there. Now it (Goa) is a peaceful and good place which has been progressing," Malik had said.

Malik was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.