Image Source : INDIA TV Gargi college mass molestation case: All 10 accused granted bail

A Saket court on Friday granted bail to all the 10 accused, who were arrested in connection with the molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College, on an bail amount of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused were earlier sent to judicial custody by the court.

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the case.



On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the festival 'Reverie' and groped, harassed and molested the students who claimed that security officials stood watching.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

According to the police, a case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).