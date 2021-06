Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Explosions at firecracker factory in Palghar near Mumbai

A series of explosions occurred at a firecracker factory in Palghar near Mumbai. According to reports, the incident took place in the Dahanu taluka. No injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, fire department and district disaster management officials have reached the sire and firefighting operations underway.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited

