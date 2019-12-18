Fatehpur rape-burn victim's condition worsens

The condition of an 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped before being set ablaze by her 'uncle' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on December 14, has deteriorated. Senior doctors at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital said that her condition remains critical 'despite being on an aggressive supportive care'.

Chief medical superintendent, R. K. Maurya said: "She continues to be on ventilator support since she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. There is a continued multi-organ dysfunction and swelling in some organs."

The girl was brought to the hospital on Saturday evening after she was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her uncle.

The doctor said that the victim was unconscious and underwent tracheostomy as she was having a problem while breathing on Sunday.

The girl's family has said that she should be taken to Delhi for advanced treatment, but the state government has not responded to the family's request.

