Fact Check: Ladies, don't send your travel details on this number

Amid an outrage over rising rape cases in the country, there are widespread messages being circulated supposedly for women safety. But ladies, not all of them are true. Be wary of these messages which are only adding to the miseries, further spreading panic and making you vulnerable to crimes.

One such message doing the rounds asks women to share their auto/taxi number with a mobile number, following which the vehicle will be tracked via GPRS.

"Bengaluru city police started a good service with a dedicated helpline for women, before boarding the taxi or auto, SMS the vehicle number to +919969777888. You will get an acknowledgment via SMS. Vehicle will be tracked via GPRS. Share with as many as you can...Help your sister, mom, your wife and female friends...," the message reads.

The claim was found to be fake by PIB Fact-Checking unit. It said this was a Mumbai specific service that was discontinued in 2017.

