Image Source : PTI Entire Chandigarh district declared as coronavirus containment zone

The entire district of Chandigarh has been declared as a coronavirus containment zone. This decision has been taken keeping in mind that COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh are spread across the city and not confined to any one area.

Manoj Parida, the IAS advisor to the Admin Department of Public Relations in Chandigarh took to twitter and said, "Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster, the entire district has been declared as containment zone."

Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket,area,village or cluster ,entire district has been declared as containment zone. — Manoj Parida,IAS (@manuparida1) April 18, 2020

On Friday, 2 more coronavirus cases were reported from Chandigarh taking the total number of cases in the city to 23. As per media reports, Chandigarh currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage