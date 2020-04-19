Entire Chandigarh district declared as coronavirus containment zone 

Sunday, April 19, 2020
     
The entire district of Chandigarh has been declared as a coronavirus containment zone. This decision has been taken keeping in mind that COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh are spread across the city and not confined to any one area. 

Chandigarh Published on: April 19, 2020 6:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

Manoj Parida, the IAS advisor to the Admin Department of Public Relations in Chandigarh took to twitter and said, "Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak  is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster, the entire district has been declared as containment zone."

On Friday, 2 more coronavirus cases were reported from Chandigarh taking the total number of cases in the city to 23. As per media reports, Chandigarh currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases. 

 

