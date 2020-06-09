Male elephant dies in Kerala's Malappuram

Image Source : FILE FILE

An elephant died in Kerala's Malappuram after it was seriously injured in the North Nilambur forest range of the district, news agency ANI reported today. The animal died on Monday without responding to treatment by the forest department veterinarians, the report said.

An official said that the jumbo had been receiving treatment for its injuries for the past five days. "Locals in the region found the injured elephant and informed the forest officials. On inspection, wounds were found on the tusker. The injury marks suggested that it could have been caused during a fight with other elephants. He was treated after being tranquilized, the official said.

A special team from Wayanad was also called in for special treatment to the injured male elephant. However, it succumbed to the injuries.

The carcass of the elephant was burnt by forest officials after the post-mortem examination.

Earlier on May 27, an elephant had died in Palakkad district after eating a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the pregnant elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw.

