DRDO's drone crashes in Karnataka field | Watch Video

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Bengaluru's Chitradurga district Tuesday. The UAV belonged to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Any injuries or casualties were not reported in the incident, which created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed.

A video posted by India TV journalist Manish Prasad shows the drone crash

#UAV being developed by @DRDO_India on experimental flight trial in new configuration has crash landed in fields near ATR #Chitradurga. #Data is being analysed.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/cLbMvNaQTz — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) September 17, 2019

Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K said the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of the aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.

When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.

