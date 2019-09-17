Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. DRDO's drone crashes in Karnataka field | Watch Video

DRDO's drone crashes in Karnataka field | Watch Video

Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K said the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 13:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

DRDO's unmanned drone crashes in Karnataka

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Bengaluru's Chitradurga district Tuesday. The UAV belonged to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Any injuries or casualties were not reported in the incident, which created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed.

A video posted by India TV journalist Manish Prasad shows the drone crash

Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K said the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of the aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.

When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it. 

Also Read | Maharashtra to deploy drones for emergency medical supplies

Also Read | US-Iran throwing verbal punches after Saudi Aramco drone attacks

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGold crown offered at Varanasi temple on PM Modi's birthday Next StoryChinmayanand unwell with rape charges hanging on his head  