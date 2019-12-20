Jama Masjid to Jamia: List of metro stations closed by DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday shut a number of metro stations amid ongoing protests at Jama Masjid and other areas in the national capital. Metro stations including Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Jamia Millia Islamia have been shut to avoid any violence. Thousands of people gathered near Jama Masjid on Friday, shouting slogans and holding placards voicing their anguish against the citizenship law amidst heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

Delhi metro stations closed on December 20:

(The following metro stations have been closed in Delhi till further orders. This is a developing story)

Jama Masjid

Lal Quila

Chawri Bazar

Delhi Gate

Jaffrabad

Maujpur-Babarpur

Jamia Millia Islamia

Dilshad Garden

Shiv Vihar

Earlier on Thursday, at least 20 metro stations in Delhi were shut for up to eight hours in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The metro stations were closed after a request by the Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.