First kid-friendly vaccination centre set up in Delhi with toys, musical items

Delhi has got its first kid-friendly vaccination centre, which comprises toys, electronic and musical items for kids. The toys and other items in the vaccination centre have been kept keeping in mind the waiting time post-vaccination. Commenting on the vaccination centre, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director Star Imaging and Path Labs said, "Keeping in mind the waiting time post-vaccination, we have created a vaccination centre so that kids can play, we have also kept toys, electronic and musical items for kids so that they are kept engaged and the vaccination process is completed."

"This is the first vaccination centre with the concept of being kid-friendly," the doctor said.

"We had earlier opened vaccination centres for adults, but this centre which is specifically made for kids will be the first vaccination centre with this concept. If we would need more such vaccination centres which are kid-friendly in future, we will replicate according to the needs," the doctor said.

He said that the cost of vaccination for kids will be decided by the government.

"The cost of vaccination for kids will be as per the rates decided by the government," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

