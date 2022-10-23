WATCH | Spectacular firecrackers show light up skies of Ayodhya; PM Modi, CM Yogi witness celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Firecrackers light up skies of Ayodhya

Ayodhya's Deepotsav: A magnificent eye-grabbing firecrackers show took over the skies in Ayodhya as part of grand Deepotsav celebrations which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on the eve of Diwali.

Ayodhya saw its 6th Deepotsav celebrations, an event which has given a different indentity to Lord Ram's city.

Around 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit on Sunday as part of Deepotsav, which also included a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

Earlier, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials said.

People in large numbers visited Ram ki Paidi Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav.

The earthen lamps placed there were not lit and volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps.

Excited youngsters were busy taking selfies and uploading these on their social media accounts.

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

