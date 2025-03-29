Patriotism should be a common foundation for all parties in India: RSS sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale gave an exclusive interview to the Vikrama Weekly magazine of Karnataka. He spoke with Vikrama's Editor, Ramesha Doddapura, about the Sangh, Ram Temple and nationalism in political parties. Hosabale said the Shakha is a system that was devised over a century ago for man-making. If a Shakha exists in a town or village, it signifies the presence of the Sangh there.

He said the founder of the Sangh, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, had participated in the freedom movement and various other activities, gaining immense experience in the process. "Out of that experience, the concept and methodology of the Shakha emerged. Dr Hedgewar must have thought deeply about this system. As you rightly pointed out, the Shakha is a completely open, daily one-hour activity held in public spaces. It is extremely simple and has no secrets. However, while it is simple, it is not easy. Though the Shakha format is straightforward, it requires daily participation for years, making it difficult to sustain. It demands a certain mindset, discipline, dedication, and perseverance without expecting immediate results."

RSS leader Hosabale speaks on 'Pracharak' system in Sangh

"There are multiple interpretations regarding the origins of the Pracharak system in the Sangh. However, the exact source from which Dr Hedgewar derived this idea is not definitively known. In fact, our society has long upheld a tradition of Sadhus and Sants who dedicate their lives to the nation, Dharma, and spiritual pursuits, setting aside personal aspirations. For thousands of years, we have had sages and saints who selflessly worked toward a higher cause. Similarly, during the freedom struggle, many youths renounced personal ambitions and devoted themselves entirely to the movement. Dr Hedgewar himself emerged from such an environment. Samarth Ramadas introduced the concept of 'Mahanth' in Maharashtra, which closely resembles the life of a Pracharak," Hosabale said.

He said Hedgewar never explicitly mentioned adopting this concept, given that he started the RSS in Maharashtra, it is possible that he was influenced by such ideas. "Unfortunately, we do not have extensive written works or speeches from Dr Hedgewar that could provide deeper insights into his thought process," he added.

Dattatreya Hosabale on 'casteism' in India

Hosabale said the argument that caste must be preserved only to maintain diversity is not conducive to national unity. India's geographical and natural diversity ensures that social diversity will always exist. It is incorrect to say that caste alone is necessary to maintain diversity. If caste remains confined to family traditions or domestic practices, it does not harm society. However, if caste is used to discriminate or determine political power, it becomes a problem for society.

"The Sangh has always urged that a system be put in place through society and the Constitution to eliminate this deficiency for those who have been deprived of respect, opportunity, and equality based on birth (caste). Has the Sangh’s stance on caste influenced society? Yes, it has. While this change is not solely due to the Sangh, many individuals have worked toward this goal. With changing times, caste barriers are naturally weakening. Today, we see IAS officers, sports persons, film stars, and IT professionals choosing their life partners based on career and compatibility rather than caste. This trend is increasing, gradually shifting caste identities," the RSS sarkaryavah said.

Language is a manifestation of culture, says RSS leader Hosabale

"It is universally acknowledged by education experts and psychologists that acquiring knowledge in one’s mother tongue is easier and more natural. That is why we emphasise the importance of mother tongue education. If individual freedom in choosing the medium of education is considered crucial, then shouldn't concern for our culture be equally important? Language is not just a medium of expression; it is a manifestation of culture. Hence, it must be viewed not just as an individual right but as a cultural responsibility. Therefore, preserving Bharatiya languages and mother tongues is essential. Scination with English exists primarily due to practical reasons such as better job opportunities, prospects of going abroad, and social prestige. A permanent solution must be found for this," he added.

Patriotism should be common foundation for all political parties: Hosabale

The RSS sarkaryavah said, "Sangh has not formulated any specific plan for this. But we must reflect on why politics is operating in this manner. Leaders like Deendayal Upadhyay, Ram Manohar Lohia, Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Swami Sampurnanand practiced politics rooted in culture. However, their followers have failed to uphold it or have succumbed to self-interest. We should not categorise people in one party as patriots and those in another as traitors. Patriotism and nationalism should be the common foundation for all parties. But, Many, without reasoning, have accepted what foreigners have said about our country."

Ram Janmabhoomi movement was not initiated by Sangh: RSS leader

The RSS leader said many sadhus, saints, and mathadhipatis convened, discussed, and decided to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi. "They approached Sangh for support, and we agreed that, from a cultural perspective, reclaiming Ram Janmabhoomi and building a temple was necessary. At the time, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and dharma gurus spoke about three temples. If some Sangh swayamsevaks are involved in efforts related to these three temples, the Sangh is not stopping them. But if we talk about all the other mosques and structures, should we start digging up 30,000 mosques and attempt to reverse history? Would that not create more hostility and resentment in society? Should we move forward as a society or stay stuck in the past?" he added.