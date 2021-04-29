Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh suspends passenger buses movement from Uttar Pradesh

The order suspending interstate movement of passenger buses and All India Permit vehicles between MP and UP was issued by state transport commissioner's office in view of the rise in COVID cases.

Bhopal Published on: April 29, 2021 20:22 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

COVID: MP suspends movement of passenger buses from UP

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has suspended the movement of passenger buses from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh till May 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

The order suspending interstate movement of passenger buses and All India Permit vehicles between MP and UP was issued by the state transport commissioner's office in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the official said to news agency ANI.

The order is effective from Thursday till May 7, he said.

Madhya Pradesh had earlier suspended the movement of passenger buses from states like- Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 5,38,165, including 5,424 deaths.

