Expert committee to meet on August 12 to discuss procurement, administration of COVID-19 vaccine

The Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration will meet on August 12 to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will engage with all the stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

The committee, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog's Dr. VK Paul, will engage with all the stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15. 35 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.

There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074, it said.

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the "historic peak" of 1.5 million with the recovery of 15,35,743 patients that was possible because of the policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently".

