Image Source : PTI India's Covid tally rises to 99.50 lakh with 24,009 new cases in 24 hours, death toll at 1,44,451

India on Thursday recorded 24,009 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 10 million, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.31%. With 355 new deaths, the country's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,451.

India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 9,956,557. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,22,366 which comprises 3.24% of the total caseload, the data stated.

On the other hand, the total discharged/recovered cases in India stand at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 11,58,960 were conducted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 91 2 4698 10 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4420 240 865327 715 7067 3 3 Arunachal Pradesh 241 7 16278 14 55 4 Assam 3544 4 210491 90 1007 3 5 Bihar 5231 61 237267 485 1332 3 6 Chandigarh 627 8 17912 75 304 7 Chhattisgarh 17468 169 241288 1820 3145 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 3 3342 4 2 9 Delhi 13261 1219 588586 2734 10147 32 10 Goa 979 16 47965 104 713 3 11 Gujarat 12647 234 214223 1384 4203 10 12 Haryana 7573 659 244676 1452 2765 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 6218 574 43614 1046 848 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4346 88 110769 415 1817 5 15 Jharkhand 1585 7 109532 180 1004 3 16 Karnataka 15495 169 877199 1403 11971 6 17 Kerala 58339 430 622394 5728 2707 27 18 Ladakh 536 89 8579 110 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12330 186 211025 1257 3433 8 20 Maharashtra*** 68476 3982 1769897 3887 48434 95 21 Manipur 1937 148 25107 227 329 2 22 Meghalaya 687 3 12252 66 133 2 23 Mizoram 171 8 3907 13 7 24 Nagaland 597 2 11120 23 70 1 25 Odisha 2768 44 320208 358 1820 5 26 Puducherry 299 2 36661 28 622 2 27 Punjab 6241 261 150007 573 5135 18 28 Rajasthan 14510 1000 277743 2237 2578 10 29 Sikkim 306 12 4971 19 121 2 30 Tamil Nadu 9880 71 780531 1240 11931 12 31 Telengana 7172 11 270967 517 1505 3 32 Tripura 291 15 32429 32 378 33 Uttarakhand 6140 51 76554 513 1375 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 17801 581 543344 1765 8118 15 35 West Bengal 20143 520 498877 2767 9191 46 Total# 322366 9636 9489740 33291 144451 355

Latest India News