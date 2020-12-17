India's Covid tally rises to 99.50 lakh with 24,009 new cases in 24 hours; death toll at 1,44,451

India on Thursday recorded 24,009 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 10 million, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.31%. With 355 new deaths, the country's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,451.
India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 9,956,557. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,22,366 which comprises 3.24% of the total caseload, the data stated.
On the other hand, the total discharged/recovered cases in India stand at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 11,58,960 were conducted on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|91
|2
|4698
|10
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4420
|240
|865327
|715
|7067
|3
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|241
|7
|16278
|14
|55
|4
|Assam
|3544
|4
|210491
|90
|1007
|3
|5
|Bihar
|5231
|61
|237267
|485
|1332
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|627
|8
|17912
|75
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17468
|169
|241288
|1820
|3145
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|3
|3342
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13261
|1219
|588586
|2734
|10147
|32
|10
|Goa
|979
|16
|47965
|104
|713
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|12647
|234
|214223
|1384
|4203
|10
|12
|Haryana
|7573
|659
|244676
|1452
|2765
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6218
|574
|43614
|1046
|848
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4346
|88
|110769
|415
|1817
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|1585
|7
|109532
|180
|1004
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|15495
|169
|877199
|1403
|11971
|6
|17
|Kerala
|58339
|430
|622394
|5728
|2707
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|536
|89
|8579
|110
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12330
|186
|211025
|1257
|3433
|8
|20
|Maharashtra***
|68476
|3982
|1769897
|3887
|48434
|95
|21
|Manipur
|1937
|148
|25107
|227
|329
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|687
|3
|12252
|66
|133
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|171
|8
|3907
|13
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|597
|2
|11120
|23
|70
|1
|25
|Odisha
|2768
|44
|320208
|358
|1820
|5
|26
|Puducherry
|299
|2
|36661
|28
|622
|2
|27
|Punjab
|6241
|261
|150007
|573
|5135
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|14510
|1000
|277743
|2237
|2578
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|306
|12
|4971
|19
|121
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9880
|71
|780531
|1240
|11931
|12
|31
|Telengana
|7172
|11
|270967
|517
|1505
|3
|32
|Tripura
|291
|15
|32429
|32
|378
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6140
|51
|76554
|513
|1375
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17801
|581
|543344
|1765
|8118
|15
|35
|West Bengal
|20143
|520
|498877
|2767
|9191
|46
|Total#
|322366
|9636
|9489740
|33291
|144451
|355