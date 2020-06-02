Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 187 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 3,408; death toll at 52

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 3,408 after 187 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,328 have so far recovered and have been discharged, an official said on Monday. With this, there are 2,026 active coronavirus cases in the state, and 12 patients in ICU. A 90-year-old man patient from Bengaluru succumbed to the virus, raising the state's toll to 52.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban contributed (28), followed by Kalaburagi (24), Mandya (15), Udupi (73), Hassan (16), Shivamogga (9), Chikkaballapura (5), Ballari (3), Dakshina Kannada (4), Bidar, Bagalkote and Dharwad (2 each), Vijayapura, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagar (1 each).

"New cases reported from Sunday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 p.m., 187," said a health official.

Of the new cases, domestic returnees were 125 or 67 per cent of the cases. Cases who returned from Maharashtra constituted 114 or 92 per cent of the returnees. Incidentally, cases with contact history rose to 54.

In the past 24 hours, cases spiked in Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Udupi, Hassan, Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga.

Of the new cases, 127 are men and 60 women, including 11 children below 10.

On Monday, 110 patients got discharged.

In the past 24 hours, Karnataka has tested 11,241 persons, of which 10,807 tested negative.

In total, three lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 2.97 lakh were negative.

Top five places with active cases in the state include Yadgir (257), Mandya (224), Udupi (196), Raichur (179) and Kalaburagi (170).

Of the total, Bengaluru Urban has so far accounted for 11 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada (6) and Vijayapura and Bidar (5 each) among others.

(With IANS Inputs)

