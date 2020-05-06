Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: In Aurangabad, odd-even formula for essential shops

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus and avoid crowding of markets, police have implemented the alternate-day formula for functioning of the shops selling essential items till May 17 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The extended coronavirus-induced lockdown is scheduled to remain in force till May 17.

As per the arrangement, fair price shops will now remain open on odd dates and the shops selling grocery and other essential items will function on even dates, he said.

Aurangabad, the biggest city in Marathwada region, has reported about 350 coronavirus positive cases so far.

"The timing during which the shops are allowed to remain open has been extended by two hours till 1 pm from the previous timing of 7 am to 11 am every alternate day," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagnath Kode in a release.

Facilities providing medical care, medical shops, permitted industrial units, dairies and petrol pumps will remain open as per the regulations announced earlier, it stated.

