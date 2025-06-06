PM Modi's Jammu and Kashmir visit includes the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, a train journey to the Cable-Stayed Bridge, interaction with project engineers, and a rally at Katra Stadium before departing for Delhi.

11:00 AM: Departure for the inauguration of the Chenab River Bridge.

11:30 AM: Train journey from the Chenab Bridge to the Cable-Stayed Bridge.

11:45 AM: Interaction with engineers and retired personnel involved in the project.

12:00 PM: Arrival at Katra Stadium.

12:30 PM: Address the rally, followed by departure for Delhi.