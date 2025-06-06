Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir today for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack. At 11 AM, he will inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River as part of the Udhampur-Banihal railway project. Following this, he will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. This historic bridge will not only connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India but also boost trade, tourism, and industrial development in the region. Later, PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 46,000 crore project in Jammu and Kashmir. At 12 PM, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express, which will significantly shorten the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar to just 24 hours.