Prime Minister Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge.

Chenab rail bridge
Chenab rail bridge Image Source : PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir today for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack. At 11 AM, he will inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River as part of the Udhampur-Banihal railway project. Following this, he will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. This historic bridge will not only connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India but also boost trade, tourism, and industrial development in the region. Later, PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 46,000 crore project in Jammu and Kashmir. At 12 PM, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express, which will significantly shorten the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar to just 24 hours.

 

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Jun 06, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Vande Bharat Express set to make history

    PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-Srinagar route, alongside the historic Chenab Bridge, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Jun 06, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Chenab Rail bridge inauguration: Rs 1,486 crore project showcasing India's engineering prowess

    PM Modi is set to inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, part of the Udhampur-Banihal railway project. With a project cost of Rs 1,486 crore, the bridge is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and last for 120 years, symbolising India's technical expertise and infrastructure capabilities.

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Jun 06, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Why the Vande Bharat train in Kashmir is special: Modern features and high-tech amenities

    The Vande Bharat train, which Prime Minister Modi will flag off today, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that make it stand out. The train features high-tech amenities, including entry-freezing technology, a heating system that operates in sub-zero conditions, 360-degree rotating seats, and USB ports for mobile charging. The chair car fare is Rs 715, while the executive class fare is Rs 1320. Passengers will enjoy a variety of pure vegetarian meals, as well as local delicacies. With this new service, the journey between Srinagar and Katra has been reduced to just four hours, making travel more convenient and comfortable.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Jun 06, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Chenab bridge taller than Eiffel Tower: A landmark achievement for Modi govt

    The Chenab Bridge is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. During the tenure of the Modi government, the work of laying tracks in mountainous regions began, and today, its inauguration will be etched in golden letters in the list of Modi government's achievements.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Jun 06, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    PM Modi's Jammu and Kashmir visit: Inauguration of Chenab Bridge and key events schedule

    PM Modi's Jammu and  Kashmir visit includes the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, a train journey to the Cable-Stayed Bridge, interaction with project engineers, and a rally at Katra Stadium before departing for Delhi.

    11:00 AM: Departure for the inauguration of the Chenab River Bridge.

    11:30 AM: Train journey from the Chenab Bridge to the Cable-Stayed Bridge.

    11:45 AM: Interaction with engineers and retired personnel involved in the project.

    12:00 PM: Arrival at Katra Stadium.

    12:30 PM: Address the rally, followed by departure for Delhi. 

