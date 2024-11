Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MLA of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad. Rana, brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. The news of his passing led to a gathering of hundreds, including political leaders, at his residence in Jammu’s Gandhinagar area. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also arrived to pay his respects.