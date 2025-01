South Korea's anti-corruption agency says impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained hours after the hundreds of the agency's investigators and police officers arrived at his presidential compound to apprehend him. A series of black SUVs, some equipped with sirens, were seen leaving the presidential compound with police escorts. Hundreds of law enforcement officers early on Wednesday entered the residential compound of the impeached president in their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month.