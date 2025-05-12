'Bahawalpur, Muridke connected to major terror events': PM Modi exposes Pakistan's link to global terrorism The Indian Armed Forces on conducted precision strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor dismantled nine major terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

New Delhi:

In his address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed Pakistan's link to prominent terror attacks worldwide. He said that India struck Pakistan's crucial terror sites, including Bhawalpur and Muridke, which were the universities of global terrorism. He stressed that all major terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or the London Tube attack, and terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites.

'Entire world saw our military's might': PM Modi

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.

Pakistan slumped into gloom after the Indian attack on terror camps, "but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terrorism. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack", PM Modi said. "The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases," he added.

Indian Armed Forces show India's strikes of Bahawalpur, Muridke

Addressing the press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti showed the detailed missile impact video at the Muridke terror camp. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai stressed that almost 100 terrorists were killed across 9 terror hubs in Indian strikes.

Air Marshal AK Bharti showed the detailed missile impact video at the Bahwalpur terror camp. The Indian Armed Forces also underscored that India eliminated high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast.

The Indian Armed Forces on conducted precision strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor dismantled nine major terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.