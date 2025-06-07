INS Arnala: Navy to commission first anti-submarine warfare shallow water warship | All you need to know The commissioning ceremony of INS Arnala will be held on June 18 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. It will be presided over by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is set to commission 'Arnala', the first warship under the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series, on June 18 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. The commissioning will be presided over by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL," a Navy spokesperson said.

All about the warship:

'Arnala' is the first of 16 ASW-SWC class ships to be inducted into the Indian Navy. It represents a significant upgrade in India’s coastal defence and anti-submarine capabilities.

Built under public-private partnership: The ship has been designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, in partnership with L&T Shipbuilders under a public-private collaboration.

The project is a significant milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative, showcasing indigenous shipbuilding expertise.

'Arnala' was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8. Its construction was overseen by the Directorate of Ship Production, along with Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli.

The project involved over 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), boosting domestic industry and generating employment.

Key features of 'Arnala'

'Arnala' is equipped to perform a variety of tasks including subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations.

Over 80% of the warship’s systems are indigenously developed. The ship integrates advanced technologies from top Indian defence firms such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL.

At 77 meters in length and weighing over 1,490 tonnes, 'Arnala' is the largest Indian naval warship powered by a diesel engine-waterjet propulsion system.

Heritage and symbolism

Inspired by Arnala Fort: The ship is named after the historic Arnala Fort near Vasai, Maharashtra. Built in 1737 by the Marathas under Chimaji Appa, the fort once guarded the Vaitarna River’s mouth and the northern Konkan coast.

The ship’s armoured hull is inspired by the resilient stone walls of the Arnala Fort. Its advanced weaponry and sensors represent a modern parallel to the fort’s traditional cannons.

The ship’s crest features a stylised auger shell, symbolising precision, strength, and vigilance. Below the crest is the motto ‘Arnave Shauryam’ — meaning Valour in the Ocean — reflecting the spirit and resolve of the vessel and its crew.

Commissioning ceremony

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, will host the ceremony, which will be attended by senior naval leaders, dignitaries, shipbuilders, and stakeholders involved in the vessel’s construction.