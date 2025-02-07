Army, Air Force chiefs to fly LCA Tejas sortie together ahead of Aero India 2025 on February 9

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (L) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

In a significant display of jointness among the Indian defence forces and a strong push for Aatmanirbhart (self-reliance) in defence, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh are set to fly a sortie in the trainer version of the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft on Sunday (February 9). As per the information, they would be flying the sorties at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka.

This historic flight comes a day before the much-anticipated Aero India air show, underlining the Indian armed forces' commitment to indigenous and Made-in-India weapon systems. Notably, both chiefs are coursemates from the National Defence Academy (NDA).

About LCA Tejas

The LCA Tejas, a homegrown fighter aircraft, is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The sortie in its trainer version will serve as a powerful endorsement of India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted around 40 of these planes and is looking to add another 83 LCA Mark 1As in the near future. The supply of these aircraft has been delayed by a few months due to the supply chain issues faced by the engine maker GE of the US. The Indian Air Force is also looking to add another 97 of these planes as a follow on of the 83 aircraft.

PM Modi took sortie on Tejas aircraft

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also undertaken a sortie in November 2023. Following the sortie, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

