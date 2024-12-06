Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AgustaWestland scam: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on bail plea of Christian Michel James.

AgustaWestland scam: The Supreme Court on Friday (December 6) sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking bail in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale issued a notice to CBI seeking its response to the plea within four weeks.

James has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 25 order which refused to grant him bail in the case. The alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: SC rejects bail plea of Christian Michel accused in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam

ALSO READ: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale